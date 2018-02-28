Tired of pushing a trolley around your local branch of Tesco? One innovative company has the answer but your Clubcard points probably won't be enough to cover the cost.

For £88,229, the luxury goods website VeryFirstTo.com has teamed up with The Used Kitchen Company to curate a sumptuous, state-of-the-art kitchen with its cupboards bulging with the world's most exquisite morsels.

TUKC specialises in top-of-the-line ex-display kitchens and second hand designer kitchens.

"Knowing that those who are passionate about kitchens are invariably passionate about food too, TUKC has come up with a world first. We are offering a combination of the very finest kitchen together with the very finest ingredients. On installation you will have the ultimate environment and flavours to prepare the very finest meals in the most cuisine-friendly interior" said Looeeze Grossman, MD of TheUsedKitchenCompany.com.

For anyone with connoisseur tastes, behind each cupboard door and inside the bulging fridge there is a gourmet feast waiting to be devoured; from Golden Almas Iranian Caviar (£3,895) to 1961 Dom Perignon Champagne (£7,495), drunk at Princess Diana and Charles' 1981 wedding, as well as Japanese Kagoshima Wagyu Beef Steaks (£975) and fresh sea urchins (£122.95 for 3kg)

The concept includes 50 of the rarest and most luxurious foods from around the globe worth an a mouth-watering £37, 529 ($52, 564):

FULL LIST:

Chocolate

Artisan Du Chocolate Pyramide de Chocolats

Charbonnel et Walker - Victorian Truffle Boite Blanche

Fruit & Veg

La Catedral Navarro Piquillo Pepers

Dried Morel Mushrooms

Dried Porcini Mushrooms

Blue Foot Mushrooms

Subarashii Kudamono pears

White Asparagus

Dekopon

White Rainier Cherries

Viola Flowers

Jackfruit

Spices

Himalayan Rock Salt Block

Saffron

Premium Organic Madagascan Vanilla

Condiments

Leblanc Argan Oil

50 Year Aged Balsamic Vinegar di Modena

Black + White Truffle Oil set

Haku Iwashi Whisky Barrel Aged Fish Sauce

Tahi Manuka Honey

Oak Smoked Sugar

Black Winter Truffles

Giusti 100 yr old Basalmic Vinegar

Dairy

Artisan Bordier Smoke Salt Butter From Frozen

Gull Egg

Vintage Don Cayo Manchego

Moliterno al Tartufo

Parmesan Red Cow

Meat / Fish

Soft Shell Crab (Frozen)

Fresh Sea Urchins

Wild Giant Chilean Sea Bass Fillets

Venison Saddle

Tsar Nikolai, Prime Smoked Salmon Fillet

Wild Rock Shrimp, Frozen

Smoked Swordfish Carpaccio

Foie Gras Terrine With Black truffle

Japanese Kagoshima Wagyu Beef Steak

Dry Aged Tomahawk Ribeyes

Iberico Belotta Pork Rib Rack, Frozen

Bellotta Iberico Ham 42-54 Month

Royal Beluga Caviar, (000 Grade), Huso Huso

Golden Almas Iranian Caviar

Drink

Moet Chandon Dom Perignon 1961 'Charles & Diana' Magnum

2002 Romanee Conti Romanee-Conti; Domaine de la Burgundy

Le Montrachet, Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, 1991

Kona Deep Sea Mineral Water

Dalreoch Estate Smoked White Tea

Harrods Hawaiian Black Loose Tea

Kopi Luwak (Civet Cat Coffee)

Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee