A 16-year-old boy is due to appear in court accused of causing more than £6m ($7.4m) worth of damage by setting fire to the largest mosque in the UK. The teenager has been charged with arson and arson with intent to endanger life following the blaze at Baitul Futuh Mosque in Morden, south west London, last September.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Wimbledon Youth Court on 18 January 2017 to face the charges.

A second boy was also arrested in connection with the fire was later released with no further action. Police said at the time there was no suggestion the fire was started as part of a hate crime.

More than 70 firefighters battled the blaze at the mosque which was built in in 2003 and is estimated to have cost £5.5m. A man in his 40s was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation but there were no other reported injuries.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "A 16-year-old boy from Walton-on-Thames is due to appear on bail at Wimbledon Youth Court on 18 January 2017 accused of arson, to the value of £6,078,311.73; and arson with intent to endanger life (to the same value) following a fire at a south London mosque last year.

"The teenager was charged on 20 December after being arrested the day after the fire. A second boy [B - 16yrs] was released with no further action.

"Officers were called at 12:18pm on 26 September 2015 to reports of a fire at an ancillary building adjacent to a mosque on London Road, Morden. The London Fire Brigade also attended and dealt with the blaze."