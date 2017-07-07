A teenage girl has died following a serious collision between a school minibus and a lorry in Birmingham.

The crash, involving pupils from John Taylor Smith High School, occurred just after 9am on Kingsbury Road in Castle Vale.

Three teachers and 20 other year nine and year 12 pupils were also on board the minibus. A second female pupil was taken to hospital with superficial injuries and several others were treated at the scene for minor issues.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that a 14-year-old girl has after suffering serious injuries in the crash. A spokesperson said: "Crews arrived on scene to discover a collision between a minibus and a lorry.

"There were 25 patients, from the minibus. One of whom, a teenage girl, had suffered serious injuries in the collision and unfortunately it immediately became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

"A second teenage girl received treatment at the scene for minor injuries and was transported to Heartlands Hospital for further assessment.

"A further 19 children were discharged at the scene together with four adults, which included the minibus driver.

"The lorry driver, a man, was also assessed and discharged at the scene having avoided injury."

Police confirmed the road will remain closed for several hours while investigators establish the cause of the collision. Both drivers are assisting police with this investigation.

Superintendent Dean Hatton, head of the Central Motorway Police Group, said: "This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a pupil from the John Taylor High School in Barton-under-Needwood.

"The family of the teenage girl has been informed and they are being supported by officers from our family liaison unit.

"We are also in contact with the school and our colleagues at Staffordshire Police, who are understandably devastated as this occurred while their students were on a school trip."

The school added in a statement: "Please be aware that a number of our Year 9 and Year 12 students that are on an Art Trip have been involved in a serious road traffic accident this morning.

"We are working to support those directly affected."