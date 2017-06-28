Tesco is reportedly set to slash over 1,000 jobs at its head office, as Britain's biggest retailer steps up its cost-cutting effort.

According to Press Association, the FTSE 100-listed group will cut 1,200 jobs in its head office, amounting to approximately 25% of staff at offices in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield.

The employees affected are understood to have been notified on Wednesday (28 June).

The news comes only a week after Tesco unveiled plans to shut its Cardiff call centre, putting 1,100 jobs at risk.

A spokesman for the supermarket confirmed the news but did not disclose any details over the number of jobs set to be cut. A formal announcement, however, is expected later today.

Under the stewardship of chief executive Dave Lewis, Tesco has implemented a number of measures in a bid to recover from the worst scandal in its history, after revealing in September 2014 it had previously overstated its profits by £263m ($337.3m).

The retailer has lowered prices and bolstered customer service and the measures are beginning to pay off as the supermarket reported the first full year of sales growth in the UK since 2009/10, after sales rose 0.9% year-on-year.

Hannah Maundrell, editor in chief of money.co.uk said: "It's sad but not surprising that Tesco are making job cuts at its head office. Last week Tesco said they needed to remain "sustainable and cost effective" and this is evidently their way of streamlining the business.

"It's undoubtedly distressing news for employees of Tesco and their families."

