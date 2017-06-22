A Texas man will die behind bars after being found guilty of brutally raping a woman in a parking lot and filming the attack on his mobile phone.

Darias Lacour was sentenced to 99 years in prison on Wednesday (21 June), according to the Houston Chronicle.

It took a jury just 15 minutes to find the 30-year-old guilty of aggravated sexual assault after a four-day trial.

Video footage of the incident, shot on Lacour's mobile phone, was presented as evidence of the rape, which took place in June 2015.

The victim, who survived the ordeal, also gave testimony to the court. She told the jury that Lacour had attempted to cause her serious harm after she tried to put up a fight.

She told Harris County District Court that, after hitting her, he said: "See what you've made me do. Now you've made me mess up your pretty face. You should have just done what I said."

The assault was interrupted when a Houston Police Department officer discovered Lacour and his victim in a Pontiac sedan, in an otherwise abandoned parking lot on Press Street.

Harris County Assistant District Attorney Stephany Urrea, prosecuting, said, "Justice has been served for the victim and our community."

Last month, a 20-year-old Californian man plied his 16-year-old sister with super-strength cannabis then raped, her but he was sentenced to less than a year in prison.