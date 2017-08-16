Theresa May has spoken out about the ongoing debate over the comments surrounding Donald trump and the far-right violence in Charlottesville.

Trump initially blamed "many sides" for the attacks which lead to the death of one person and left another 19 injured.

On Monday, after increasing political pressure, Trump condemned white supremacist groups and neo-Nazis.

But those words were undone on Tuesday when he said: "You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent."

Asked about the comments that Donald Trump made, Theresa May, the prime minister didn't directly criticise the US president, but said: "I see no equivalence between those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them.

"I think it is important for all those in positions of responsibility to condemn far right views wherever we hear them."

Trump on the other hand has continued to blame both sides for the violence which lead to the death of a woman who was mowed down by a car driven by a neo-Nazi.

The comments were made aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth which was docked in Portsmouth for the first time after undergoing naval trials.

She also commented on a domestic issue that has been in the UK press in recent days.

It was announced that Big Ben would fall silent for four years while urgent repairs are made, May wasn't happy at the news that the silence would last so long, she said: "It can't be right for Big Ben to be silent for four years."