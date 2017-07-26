A 13-year-old schoolboy hanged himself from a tree after being bullied, making him the third pupil at his school to die in such circumstances in the past year.

Arin Lyth was found dead on 12 January in the High Grange area of Billingham, Teeside, after enduring weeks of abuse by other children, an inquest heard.

This included having a condom rubbed in his face, being told to slit his wrists and having stones thrown at his family home.

In one Snapchat conversation with a friend he said: "No one understands, everyone hates me. My only regret is having a life."

Lyth became the third child who has died after reported bullying at the Northfield School in Billingham.

Another pupil Harry Gray, 15, also hanged himself in April 2016 after being bullied with Elton Harland, 13, tweeting a tribute to Gray before he was found dead at his home just two days later.

At Lyth's inquest, at Teesside Coroner's Court on Wednesday (26 July), it was heard that Lyth was removed from his school when his parents believed that no action was taken to protect the teenager.

Lyth's older brothers were also allegedly bullied at the same school and in a statement made to police, one of his brothers said: "People would come and throw stones at the house and make comments about our father," reported the Hartlepool Mail

"They also posted pictures of our parents in group chats that were taken from social media and would make derogatory comments about them."

A friend of Lyth's also told police: "Two older boys in the same year group as his older brothers would tease Arin about his sexuality and would go to their home address to throw stones at the windows.

"There was also an incident in a school corridor when two boys would not let him past, they were calling him gay and asked him "why don't you slit your wrists like emos do?"

The inquest was also told by another friend that the schoolboy had a condom rubbed in his face before he switched schools in December, only for the bullying to continue.

On 11 January this year Lyth texted his girlfriend telling her of plans to kill himself and despite her protests and encouragement to talk to her about his low mood.

Arin's family said in a statement: "Our family is determined in its fight to pursue justice for Arin and everyone who has supported us.

"We also want to send a clear message that bullying has no place in society and should not be tolerated and those who choose to bully should be dealt with by the authorities in the correct manner."

The Teesside Assistant Coroner Jo Wharton recorded a verdict of suicide.