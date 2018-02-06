A Texas man was handed four consecutive life sentences for raping a three-month-old baby girl and then recording the assault. David Vincent Akins Jr received the sentences without the eligibility of bail.

The sentencing comes a week after Akins was convicted of four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The 38-year-old was arrested in 2016 after child pornography was found in his laptop. Investigators also found that the illicit videos and the pictures, which included an infant between one and three months old, on the laptop were made by him, the Daily Mail reported.

While sentencing the man, Chief Prosecutor of the Internet Crimes against Children Division in Montgomery County, Mary Nan Huffman, said: "This baby was raped before she could roll over.

"For the sake of our county and our children, I hope we never have another David Akins, Jr in my entire career as a prosecutor."

Meanwhile, it was reported that five other child victims also came forward soon after Akins went on trial. One of the victims testified against him and said he had raped her when she was just five, while another said Akins assaulted her for around eight years.

ABC 7 reported that Akins had served some time in a juvenile detention centre when he was just 14.

The incident comes on the heels of another horrifying case that happened in India, where an eight-month-old child was found in critical condition after she was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old cousin.

The child, who was brought severely wounded and bleeding to a hospital, underwent a three-hour surgery after the assault. It was reported that the child was in the care of a relative while her parents were out for work when the incident happened.

When her mother, a domestic help, returned from work, she found the girl crying on a bed that had blood all over it. Doctors at the hospital where the infant was taken confirmed that she was assaulted.