One of the biggest players in the dedicated gaming hardware scene is getting ready to take on the smartphone market.

A debut smartphone from gaming PC and peripheral-maker Razer has been expected ever since it acquired Nexbit in January, but thanks to a new leak we finally have our first good look at the mysterious device.

Eagle-eyed phone fans first spotted the angular 'Razer Phone' in the pocket of Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, and the latest photo, obtained by Techbyte, really shows off its squared-edges and all-black finish.

There's also the signature Razer logo, which occupies pride of place on the phone's rear. If the phone is anything like Razer's usual products then the serpentine insignia will probably light up and change colour.

Just above the logo sits a dual-camera unit alongside an LED flash. As with most of the phone, it's unclear how the camera will function. Will the dual-camera include a telephoto lens with optical zoom like the iPhone 8, a monochrome lens more like the Huawei P10, or will it produce wide-angle shots like the LG G6?

In an interview last month, Tan confirmed that Razer was indeed preparing to release its first smartphone and suggested it may launch before the end of 2017. A reveal date was set for 1 November just under a week ago.

Tan also said that the "mobile device" will be "specifically geared toward gamers and entertainment," and judging by recent leaks it should certainly live up to its top-end billing. An early benchmark test suggested that the device will sport a Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and a whopping 8GB of RAM. It also listed a Quad HD screen coming in at 5.7in.