Three college students from the south Indian city of Bengaluru died after a train ran over them while they were busy taking selfies.

The incident happened on Tuesday (3 October) morning when the trio – Prabhu Anand (18), J Rohith (16) and Prathik Raikar (20) – were heading towards an amusement park named Wonderla with other friends. The students were part of a group of 10 friends who were on an outing together, the Bangalore Mirror reported.

The youngsters were on their motorbikes when they stopped at an underpass and decided to click selfies on the railway tracks.

Police inspector Shiva Kumar, who is investigating the case, said, "The victims, after deciding to take selfies with the Chamundi Express in the background, stood on the parallel set of tracks waiting for the train.

"While focusing on the approaching Chamundi Express, they did not notice the other train which was going towards Mysuru from the city on the tracks which they were on and came under the wheels. The three were killed on the spot. The bodies were mutilated and scattered all over the tracks."

Kumar added that after the bodies were recovered, they were sent for postmortem to a local hospital and later handed over to their respective families.

In another incident, an 18-year-old boy from the Indian capital city of New Delhi also lost his life after a train ran over him while he was allegedly busy taking a selfie.

Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said that Arbaz was last seen taking selfies on the railway tracks in northeast Delhi. His body was found on Monday (2 October) afternoon on the tracks, with a pair of earphones next to it.

Police suspect that the teen was walking on the tracks with his earphones on and might not have heard the sound of the oncoming train, The Times of India reported.