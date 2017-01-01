Three dead bodies have been found at the bottom of the white cliffs of Dover.

Kent Police went to Langdon Cliffs, near the port of Dover, after a man was spotted behaving unusually.

Searches conducted alongside coastguards uncovered the body of a man and also two additional bodies: a second man and a woman.

A spokesman for the police said officers did not believe the deaths of the second man and woman were linked to that of the first man.

He said: "We were called at 2.27pm due to concern for the welfare of a man at Langdon Cliffs, Dover.

"Officers attended and the body of a man was subsequently discovered at the bottom of the cliffs by the coastguard."

Speaking about the incident, Dover RNLI press officer Ed Baker said: "It is situated within the port within one of the harbour arms."

Other emergency services, including paramedics are at the scene while enquiries into the circumstances behind the deaths are ongoing, according to a local news site.

The Samaritans provides a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.