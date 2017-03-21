. @TomiLahren explains why she's pro-choice: "Stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body, as well." pic.twitter.com/0kFXJ7oL9L

Conservative darling Tomi Lahren has found herself in some hot water after voicing her support for abortion rights during an appearance on The View. Lahren's show on The Blaze was suspended on Monday (20 March) as a result of the backlash the rising star received from many of her supporters.

The Blaze's managing editor Leon Wolf confirmed that Lahren's show was suspended. "Tomi's show will not be in production this week," Wolf told CNNMoney. When reached for further comment, Lahren reportedly responded: "Wish I could comment but I can't."

The 24-year-old conservative host surprised supporters on Friday (17 March) when she appeared on The View and confirmed that she is pro-choice. Lahren said it would be hypocritical to believe in small government but also be anti-abortion.

"You know what? I'm for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well," Lahren said.

According to The Washington Post, Lahren's remarks led to anti-abortion advocates to criticise her across social media sites. Many argued that Lauren could not be a conservative and also in favour of abortion rights. Others also pointed out her previously contradicting comments on the issue.

The Trump supporter later took to Twitter to defend her stance. "Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don't personally advocate for it. I just don't think it's the government's place to dictate."

She later added: "Conservatives don't have to exist in a monolith and share the same brain on every issue. It's okay."

Lahren has gained nearly 4.3 million followers on her Facebook page with her viral monologues. Her popularity with the right has spilled into the mainstream, landing her appearances on Bill Maher and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.