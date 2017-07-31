UK network EE is celebrating bringing 4G connectivity to rural areas notorious for poor mobile internet signal by touring a drive-in cinema around the British countryside. The latest pop-up cinema stop brought 2016's Bafta-winning musical La La Land to the Welsh village of Henllan in Denbighshire.

The off-road cinema is part of the "4GEE Community Cinema Club", which, in partnership with Bafta, will bring celebrated films to rural areas across England, Scotland and Wales that have been connected to EE's "superfast" mobile signal.

The event in North Wales saw residents flock to a local microbrewery in tractors, 4x4s and other vehicles to watch the Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone-starring film and listen in to the jazzy soundtrack via an FM radio transmitter - a far cry from the usual 20 mile trip the locals had to travel to find the nearest cinema.

The tour began a week prior with a screening for a group of rock climbers camped on portaledge tents on the side of Gimmer Crag, a sheer cliff face in the Lake District.

As with each of the pop-up sites, Henllan was left with a "4GEE Community Cinema Kit" including a Pico Genie M550 projector, wireless keyboard, Bose Soundlink wireless speaker, stretch lightweight projection screen, a 4GEE Wi-Fi device, HDMI cable, audio cable, and a movie streaming voucher.

"This year we celebrated the 20th year of our long-standing partnership with BAFTA and announced that our 4G coverage now stretches to more than 80% of the UK geography," said EE's managing director of marketing, Max Taylor.

"The 4GEE Community Cinema Club is the perfect way to demonstrate the power of our 4G connectivity through film. Our superfast 4G network lets our customers stream the entertainment they love, wherever they are."

EE's tour still has one vacant screening slot in September which can be won for your local area by applying at the Cinema Club website. Five runners-up can also win one of the Community Cinema Kit prizes as well.