A 10-year-old boy has died after a piece of furniture fell on him in a branch of Topshop causing severe head injuries, say reports.

The incident happened on the first day of the school half-term holidays on Monday 13 February at around 4.15pm at the Oracle Shopping Centre in Reading, Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police are treating the death as unexplained but non-suspicious and are making further enquiries.

The boy died in hospital just an hour after the incident after paramedics and police attended the Topshop store which is on the first floor of the Oracle Centre. He had suffered major head trauma and was unconscious after an incident "involving store furniture".

Some reports suggested that he may have been struck by a barrier inside the store. The boy was rushed to the nearby Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where he was later confirmed to have died.

In a statement a spokesman for the Thames Valley Police said: "We were called by the South Central Ambulance Service at around 4.15pm this afternoon to a retail store at the Oracle shopping centre, Reading.

"On attendance they found that a 10-year-old boy had suffered serious head injuries after an incident involving store furniture.

"The boy was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital where sadly he was pronounced dead. His next-of-kin have been informed.

"At this time the death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and police are making further inquiries."

A cordon was set up outside the pedestrianised area just outside the shopping centre and the boy remains unnamed until an inquest into his death is undertaken.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) who assess work-related incidents that have resulted in death and physical injury, will likely take place once the incident is referred.