A fifth Briton has died in the tragic helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon that claimed the lives of a group of tourists.

Ellie Udall, 29, was being treated in hospital for critical injuries but passed away on Monday (26 February) 16 days after the Airbus EC130 B4 she was in crashed just before sunset on Saturday (February 10).

She was on her honeymoon with her husband Jonathan, 31, who died four days ago. He had been trapped in the wreckage for eight hours as emergency services tried to get to the inaccessible sight in the remote Quartermaster Canyon.

Her family said it was "with great sadness" that they announced their daughter had died.

They added in a statement: "The family are exceedingly grateful for everything done by rescue services and volunteers in the Canyon, and throughout the last two weeks by the exceptional staff at UMC (University Medical Centre, Las Vegas)".

A JustGiving crowdfunding webpage has raised £23,000 for the couple, with Chris Tucker, who set it up, writing on Facebook: "The continued support to this page is heartwarming during this tragic time. May we never forget this wonderful couple."

They both worked at Yorkshire Building Society and were friends with the other Britons in the helicopter who died, Stuart Hill, 30, and his girlfriend Becky Dobson, 27, and brother Jason, 32, from Worthing, West Sussex.

Another Briton, Jennifer Barham, 39, and the pilot Scott Booth, 42, are being treated in hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating but an initial report indicates possible causes could include a mechanical problem and gusty winds.