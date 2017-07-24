Police are appealing for information after a truck deliberately drove into pedestrians in Manchester city centre.

Officers are not treating the incident, which took place on Well Street just outside The Printworks, as terror-related, but do believe it was a targeted attack.

A man was hit by a red truck just after 11.20pm on Sunday 23 July, before leaving the scene in an BMW. The truck then chased the man in his BMW for a short while and the window of the car was smashed.

The victim was later found, but was not suffering from any serious injuries. The incident is believed to be gang-related at this stage of the investigation.

Police are now appealing for information to help find the driver of the truck. Chief inspector Gareth Parkin from Greater Manchester Police's City of Manchester team said: "When this call first came in we were obviously concerned but we quickly established that this was not terror-related.

"Thankfully there were no serious injuries, we could have been dealing with a much more serious situation.

"We are appealing for witnesses to help us identify the driver of the truck. This was the city centre and there were lots of people in the area who would have witnessed the commotion."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 2337 of 23/07/17 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.