President-elect Donald Trump announced a host of administration appointments on Thursday (22 December), handing out several West Wing positions to those closest to him.

Hours after naming Kellyanne Conway as counsellor to the president, Trump tapped longtime GOP spokesman Sean Spicer as the White House press secretary.

The president-elect also announced positions for prominent campaign aides. Hope Hicks is set to serve as White House director of strategic communications, Jason Miller as communications director and Dan Scavino as director of social media. The three, as well as Spicer, have also been made official assistants to the president.

"Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition," Trump said in a statement. "I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump's transition team said Conway would "continue her role as a close advisor to the president and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration's legislative priorities and actions".

Trump added in the statement, "Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing."

Conway has been Trump's most visible spokespersons. The senior adviser told CNN's New Day that she expects to maintain communication within her new position.

According to Politico, some longtime campaign aides have been concerned they were losing favour compared to more recent hires, such as Conway, Miller and incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Trump's first campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, announced on Wednesday (21 December) that he would launch a lobbying firm in DC instead of accepting a low-level White House position.