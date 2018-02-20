A man who who was convicted under child sex offences has been removed as one half of the poster couple that helped launched the new Trump Dating website.

The recently-launched site aims to match straight people with similar "patriotic and political viewpoints."

The site, which prohibits abuse aimed at people based on sexual orientation but bars homosexuals from joining, promises users to find them a match "within minutes."

But the poster couple used to promote the site has been changed after it emerged that Barrett Riddleberger was convicted in 1995 after having sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was aged 25.

He told WRAL-TV that he's "already paid (his) debt" for that crime. According to the state records of North Carolina, he didn't serve any prison time.

After the revelation, Trump Dating removed Riddleberger and his wife Jodi from the homepage of the website.

Originally the site showed a photo of Riddleberger wearing a backward red hat that reads "Trump" across the back and Jodi Riddleberger wearing a pink "Make America Great Again" cap.

The site is hoping to match those who are struggling with other dating websites. It reads: "While searching for a potential partner on other dating sites, it's not uncommon to see messages like 'No Trump supporters' or 'proud liberal.'

"We're wrecking the dating game and giving like-minded Americans a chance to meet without the awkwardness that comes with the first conversation about politics. Wouldn't it be refreshing to already know your date roots for the same team?"