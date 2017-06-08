A private lawyer for US President Donald Trump has come out swinging at former-FBI Director James Comey's senate testimony, saying Trump "never, in form of substance, directed or suggested that Mr Comey stop investigating anyone".

Marc Kasowitz also described Comey as a leaker of "privileged conversations", adding that "the president also never told Mr Comey 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty' in form or substance."'

In a highly-charged session on Thursday (8 June), members of the Senate Intelligence Committee questioned Comey on the FBI's investigation into alleged Russian election interference and whether or not the Trump campaign team had colluded with Russia.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBTimesUK/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBTimesUK) where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.