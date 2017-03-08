President Donald Trump, a man who has referred to women as pigs, slobs and animals, has tweeted his respect for women in honour of International Women's Day.

"I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy," he wrote in a tweet.

"On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world."

His claims are in stark contrast to his past record of sexist, derogatory remarks about women, which range from bragging about sexual assault to punishing women for seeking abortions.

Here are some of the most memorable:

"I'm automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait," Trump said. "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything." (2005, caught on tape released in 2016)

"Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president? I mean, she's a woman, and I'm not s'posedta say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?" (2015, to Rolling Stone magazine about is former Republican rival Carly Fiorina)

"Rosie O'Donnell is disgusting – both inside and out. If you take a look at her, she's a slob. How does she even get on television? ... If I were running The View, I'd fire Rosie. I'd look her right in that fat, ugly face of hers and say, 'Rosie, you're fired.'" (2006)

"You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever" (2015, the day after Republican Primary debate moderator Megyn Kelly, of Fox News, told him "You've called women you don't like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals.")

"A person who's flat-chested is very hard to be a 10, OK?" (2005, interview with Howard Stern)

"There has to be some form of punishment," (2016, referring to women who might defy a ban on abortion)

"If Hillary Clinton can't satisfy her husband what makes her think she can satisfy America?" (2015, in a tweet which he later deleted)

"It must be a pretty picture, you dropping to your knees," (2013, to former Baywatch star Brande Roderick)

There have also been a number of sexual assault claims being made by women – all of which Trump has strongly denied.