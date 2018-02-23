A pair of twin brothers in California have been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography and molesting students.

Earlier this week (20 February), police arrested Clinton Pappadakis from his home in San Jose. Pappadakis worked as an athletics coach at Oak Grove High School, according to KRON news. Police say they found child pornography on several devices in his home.

Just last week, Pappadakis' twin brother Clifford was arrested for the same charge. Like Clinton, Clifford worked at a school. He taught physical education and was the athletics coach at Willow Glen Middle School.

Clinton was taken to Santa Clara County Jail.

Clifford was allegedly harassing and molesting children at his school. The Willow Glen was tipped off last year by parents who said they saw Clifford photographing female students. An official investigation was launched in September. He was arrested last week (14 February).

Clifford was also alleged to have been in possession of child pornography.

The brothers are 47-years-old and have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is concluded.

In California, the maximum penalty for possession of child pornography is one year in jail. For repeat offenders, sentences can be issued for up to six years in jail.