Two serving West Midlands Police officers have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal and supply drugs.

The two constables – aged 47 and 35 – were arrested following morning raids at their homes by the force's counter corruption unit.

Five other men and one woman aged between 25 and 42 were also arrested as part of the same investigation at addresses across the West Midlands.

Both officers, who were based in Perry Barr, were arrested in connection with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, conspiracy to steal and to supply drugs.

A 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from Derby, and a 28-year-old man from Alum Rock were arrested in connection with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, conspiracy to steal and to supply drugs.

A 42-year-old man from Washwood Heath, a 27-year-old man from Alum Rock and a 25-year-old man from Aston were also arrested on suspicion of connection with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office.

All are being questioned at police stations across the West Midlands.