Ubisoft has no plans to release a sequel to hit tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege, but it has been revealed there are big plans for the existing game as it continues to grow with regular updates and big new expansions.

"We are saying extremely loudly here: there is no sequel planned," series brand director Alexandre Remy told Eurogamer at 2018's R6 invitational tournament. "We will be here for the next 10 years. So expect more Rainbow Six in your life for quite some time.

"We've communicated already a couple of times that our vision for the game is to bring it to 100 operators [the characters with unique abilities players can play as]," Remy continued.

"Today we have 36 operators. Year Three will bring eight [more]. That 100 is a symbol of the longevity we want to have for the game."

First released in December 2015, Rainbow Six Siege impressed with its tight mechanics, but felt thin on content. Its status as a live service game changed this, as Ubisoft supported the game admirably and its audience grew.

Over the weekend Ubisoft announced that Siege hit 27 million players to date, with steady growth since that initial launch. The figure may be skewed by free-to-play weekends, but it's still an impressive figure that makes it one of the studio's top titles.

Included in Ubisoft's Year Three plans is Outbreak, a new timed co-op event pitting operators against hordes of undead zombies. The mode will be released on 6 March and run until 3 April. It will go live on the game's PC test server today.

Rainbow Six Siege has been one of the most significant success stories in gaming in recent years, but also one of the most lowkey. With this past weekend's invitational event in Canada strengthening the game as a popular esport, Siege is sure to sustain its popularity for a long time to come.

Siege is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.