The British government is reportedly set to follow the example of the Donald Trump administration and introduce a controversial ban on consumer electronics – including laptops and iPads – on UK-bound flights from a number of Muslim-majority countries.

UK security services have been briefed with the same intelligence as their US counterparts and a similar travel plan may be enacted within the next 24 hours, The Telegraph reported on 21 March. The newspaper claimed discussions in Whitehall have been underway for weeks.

This week it emerged nine airlines with routes to the US were given 96 hours to comply with the ruling from the White House.

Guidelines said passengers from 10 overseas locations would be required to place all devices larger than a smartphone in checked baggage.

Medical devices will be allowed on-board, the Trump administration said.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed that extremists are now using "innovative methods" to attacks airplanes. For example, it warned some bombs could be hidden in laptops.

As reported, the DHS named a number of examples where terror groups have targeted jets, including a 2015 airliner downed in Egypt and the attacks against airports in Brussels and Istanbul last year.

The changes come as "evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation and are aggressively pursuing innovative methods to undertake their attacks, to include smuggling explosive devices in various consumer items", a senior official said.

The airlines impacted are: Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabia Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Qatar Airways, Emirates Air and Etihad Airways. Some have said the move is simply an extension of Trump's so-called "Muslim Ban".

Impacted airports include: Queen Alia International, Jordan, Cairo International, Egypt, Ataturk International, Turkey, King Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia, King Khalid International, Saudi Arabia Kuwait International, Kuwait, Mohammed V International, Morocco, Doha International, Qatar, Dubai International, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Abu Dhabi International, UAE.

The plans will affect roughly 50 flights per day in those airports, reports indicated.

In a now-deleted Twitter post, Royal Jordanian airlines said: "We kindly inform our dearest passengers departing to and from the United States that carrying any electronic or electrical device on board the flight cabins [is] strictly prohibited."

A spokesperson for Emirates, based in Dubai, told The Independent the directive is valid until 14 October 2017. "Electronic devices larger than a cell phone/smart phone, excluding medical devices, cannot be carried in the cabin of the aircraft," a statement read.

The Trump administration was previously hit with legal action after an attempt to restrict immigration from seven countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – for a period of 90 days. This resulted in a slew of court filings and a significant public backlash.