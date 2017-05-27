This week's round-up of the best video game deals and discounts in the UK includes multiple deals on Xbox One S 500GB consoles, bundled with games like Battlefield 1, Forza Horizon 3 and recently-released fighter Injustice 2.

There's also a PS4 with Dishonored 2 for less than £200 and a PlayStation VR headset with a camera and new VR shooter Farpoint for £336.85.

On the game side of things, Overwatch - which is currently celebrating its first anniversary - is £16.99 on PC, upcoming Naughty Dog game Uncharted: The Lost Legacy can be pre-ordered for less than £25, Horizon: Zero Dawn is available for £34.99 and Lego City Undercover on Nintendo Switch is up at Argos for £29.99.

Thanks to Hot UK Deals for supplying this week's deals.

Consoles

Xbox One S 500GB w/ Forza Horizon 3, extra controller, charging dock & 3 months of Xbox Live Gold membership - £219.99 @ Currys

Xbox One S 500GB w/ Battlefield 1, Halo 5: Guardians, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition & extra controller - £219.99 @ Microsoft Store

Xbox One S 500GB w/ Fifa 17, Overwatch, Gears of war 4 & extra controller - £219 @ Argos

Xbox One S 500GB w/ Fifa 17, Forza Horizon 3, Halo Wars 2, Halo 5: Guardian & Gears of War 4 - £219.99 @ Game

Xbox One S console 500GB w/ FIFA 17, Injustice 2, Halo 5, Gears of War 4 - £209.99 @ Game

Sony PS4 Slim 500GB w/ Dishonored 2 - £199.85 @ Shopto

Games

Yakuza 0 [PS4] £24.99 @ Argos

Nier Automata [PS4] £28.99 @ Argos

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration [PS4] £19.85 @ SimplyGames

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy [PS4] - £24.85 @ ShopTo

Overwatch [PC] £16.99 @ Battle.net

Bloodborne: Game of the Year [PS4] £18.99 @ Go2Games

Horizon: Zero Dawn [PS4] £34.99 @ Go2Games

Lego City Undercover [Nintendo Switch] £29.99 @ Argos

Dishonored 2 [PS4] £9.85 @ Shopto

Titanfall 2 [PS4] £18.95 @ Base

Prey [PS4 / Xbox One] £28.95 @ Base

Accessories

Sony PlayStation VR (PSVR) + Camera + Farpoint £336.85 @ Shopto

For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK