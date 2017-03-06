One of the UK's "most wanted" men has been found hiding behind a wardrobe in Bradford. The suspect, aged in his 30s, is wanted in connection with multiple serious sexual offences in Slovakia, West Yorkshire Police said.

The police force refused to reveal his identity, further details of his alleged offences or his country of origin.

But a Facebook post by local police, published on Saturday (6 March), said he was found in the Girlington area of Bradford following a tip-off from locals.

"After speaking with members of the local community four different addresses in Girlington were searched," it read.

"The male was located at the fourth address hiding behind a wardrobe. He was arrested and taken to the detention centre from where he will be removed from the UK."

The post described the man as "one of the UK's most wanted males" who had links with the local area.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Further to a social media post, police in Bradford can confirm a man who was wanted for offences in Slovakia has been arrested. The man, who is in his thirties, has been transferred to partner agencies for further enquiries."