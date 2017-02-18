US Vice-President Mike Pence has promised the country will be "unwavering" in support of Nato in the first major foreign policy address by the Trump administration at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (February 18).

The former governor of Indiana also demanded Russia honour a 2015 peace agreement in Eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russian separatists, despite attempts from President Donald Trump to find common ground with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Pence told European leaders that the US will "stand with Europe today and every day".

The statement from Pence comes following a period of uncertainty surrounding the relationship between the US and Nato.

Trump has repeatedly criticised the organisation, labelling it as "obsolete" in an interview with the Times last month and issued it with an ultimatum this week to increase defence spending or he would reduce the US commitment to the alliance.