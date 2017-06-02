Google has published a list of 42 smartphone models across 12 vendors that it considers are most secure as they run up-to-date Android OS versions with the latest security patches. As Android is an open source OS, malware, ransomware, phishing and security attacks are common on the platform.

Device security has become a major selling point for vendors, which is why Google decided to publish the full list to make buyers aware of secure Android phones. The company says these are the only models that have its latest Google security patches updated and so, the risk of a malicious attack is far lesser on these models than on others.

Check out the list below:

Manufacturer Device BlackBerry PRIV Fujitsu F-01J General Mobile GM5 Plus d, GM5 Plus, General Mobile 4G Dual, General Mobile 4G Gionee A1 Google Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, Nexus 9 LGE LG G6, V20, Stylo 2 V, GPAD 7.0 LTE Motorola Moto Z, Moto Z Droid Oppo CPH1613, CPH1605 Samsung Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S6 Active, Galaxy S5 Dual SIM, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy C7, Galaxy J7, Galaxy On7 Pro, Galaxy J2, Galaxy A8, Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 Sharp Android One S1, 507SH Sony Xperia XA1, Xperia X Vivo Vivo 1609, Vivo 1601, Vivo Y55

The company says there are close to 100 other models that have some or the other security update patch issued to them in the last 90 days even though they may not be onboard the Nougat or Marshmallow OS. Cybersecurity experts have, however, warned users to be wary of using older versions of Android as most of them do not have spam and malware filters.

Post the WannaCry ransomware attacks, experts say the next wave of attacks could be aimed at Android systems. The platform is not only one of the most vulnerable mobile OS, but is also used by over a billion people around the world.