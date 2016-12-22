A video posted by Berlin attack suspect Anis Amri has emerged which shows him filming himself in the German capital only weeks before the truck attack that left 12 dead.

In the six second video clip, uncovered by the UK-based Bellingcat open-source investigations, organisation Amri can be seen filming himself on a river ban in Berlin.

Geolocation techniques pinpointed the video location to May-Ayim bank of the Spree, near the Oberbaumbrücke in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin, said Bellingcat.

Amri's brother confirmed the identity of the person in the video, the BBC reported.

Some claim that the clip could show Amri scouting locations to attack in the German capital. It was made only eight weeks before Monday's attack in Breitscheidplatz in central Berlin, in which 12 people were killed.

Earlier, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maziere said that Amri's fingerprints had been found in the truck used in the attack.

German authorities have faced criticism after it emerged that Amri had been monitored by security services after allegedly plotting to commit a robbery to be able to buy weapons, but the surveillance was lifted in September due to insufficient evidence.

Authorities have launched a Europe-wide manhunt for Amri, who has a €100,000 bounty on his head.

Police have warned that he is violent and likely to be armed.