Video footage of the moment a masked gunman opens fire on a group of people during a broad daylight attack in Clapham, south-west London, has been released by police.

The CCTV clip shows the brazen criminal point his 9mm handgun at the group of males in full view of passing cars, before opening fire.

He then flees the scene by running down a busy road while being chased by his would-be victims.

Detectives said the incident in Lavender Hill was sparked when the group and the bicycle-riding suspect became involved in an altercation of some sort. No one was injured.

On Thursday (16 February), Scotland Yard released CCTV of the shooting, which occurred at about 5pm on 18 May last year, in an attempt to identify and trace the suspect.

He was wearing either a black ski mask or dark-coloured scarf over his face, and was riding a dark coloured mountain bike.

After the group pursued the suspect, he headed east on his bike along Lavender Hill.

There have been no arrests, and enquires continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8247 4863 or the police non-emergency line on 101. You can also tweet police @MetCC. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.