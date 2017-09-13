Chinese e-commerce mogul Jack Ma pulled off a Michael Jackson to kick off Alibaba's 18th anniversary last weekend.

Ma, the founder of Alibaba and Asia's richest man, appeared on stage on a black motorcycle, donning a mask and an outfit resembling Jackson's from his Dangerous World Tour.

He started performing to the opening notes of Billie Jean, and soon moved into a Beyonce-style formation with other dancers in front of a crowd of about 40,000 Alibaba employees.

Then he removed the disguise and invited employees on stage, and they all proceeded to clap to the tune of Jackson's hits.

This is not the first time Ma has celebrated Alibaba's birthday with a funky performance. In 2009, at the company's 10th anniversary, he donned a blonde metal wig and performed parts of Can You Feel The Love Tonight for thousands of employees.

Ma's celebration comes as Alibaba continues to rise in the global market. The e-commerce giant's stocks have rallied since January 2017 and hit an all-time high on 17 August, 2017. Its valuation also stands at over $400bn [£300bn], just behind Amazon.