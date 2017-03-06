A video of a Chinese woman rejecting a marriage proposal because the man does not have his own toilet has gone viral. The incident took place in Nanning, Guangxi, according to the South China Morning Post.

The furious woman can be seen yelling at the man on a busy street as crowds gather to watch the scene with several people filming her ranting that he has dared to ask for her hand in marriage.

She says: "Your home doesn't even have a toilet, it doesn't even have bathing facilities! You ask me to marry you? You really need educating. I don't think you have serious feelings for me."

The heartbroken man then leaves without saying a word.

The video was reportedly viewed 10 million times in the first 24 hours after it was uploaded on Metropolis Express newspaper's social media account.

Reaction to the clip has been mixed: many have criticised the woman while others have leaped to her defence. One social media user wrote: "A toilet ...this is really the minimum requirement."

As a result of the recently abandoned one child policy there is an estimated excess of 30m to 40m males in China who are unable to find a wife.