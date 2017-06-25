The Israeli army has released a video purportedly showing its air force targeting three Syrian military installations after at least 10 "errant" projectiles fired from Syria landed in Israel-controlled territory.

It is believed the fire was not aimed at Israeli targets and was the result of fighting in Syria, where the President Assad's troops are battling Islamist militants in Quneitra province, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, on Saturday (24 June).

A Syrian officials said rockets fired by Israel targeted a residential building and caused some deaths, alleging the strikes were in support of jihadist rebels in Syria, Reuters reported.

However, the Israeli army denied the allegations and released footage purportedly showing two machine guns and one tank being targeted and hit.

"The footage shows a precise strike on a heavy machine gun and two tanks from which errant fire hit the northern Golan Heights in Israel," an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson was quoted by local media as saying.

Arab media reported at least two Syrian soldiers were killed in the strikes.

"In the footage one of the tanks is seen preparing to fire but was hit before firing. The IDF views [the incident] with severity and will not tolerate any attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel or the security of its residents, and sees the Syrian regime as responsible for anything that takes place in its territory," the spokesperson continued.

The Golan Heights incident prompted Israel to file a complaint with the United Nations.

"With the IDF action today [24 June], we are making our policy clear again. We are not willing to accept any 'drizzle' [of fire] or 'spillover' on any front. We will react with force to any firing on our territory," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Although no casualties or property damage were reported following the incident, the IDF instructed farmers and civilians near the Quneitra border to avoid open fields, the Jerusalem Post reported. Backpackers and hikers were also evacuated from he area.

Israel has previously targeted Syria after fire landed in the Golan Heights and to strike weapon supplies of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which supports the Syrian government in the current conflict, Reuters said.

On Sunday, Netanyahu warned Iran against setting up a military presence in Syria and allegedly arming Hezbollah. The remarks came days after Iran conducted its first airstrikes against Isis terror group in Syria, in retaliation to Isis-claimed attacks that killed at least 17 people in Tehran earlier in June.

War in Syria

Syria descended into war in 2011 , when President Bashar al-Assad deployed government troops to quash anti-government demonstrations in several areas of the country.

Assad refused to step down as violence spread throughout the region. Despite several ceasefires and the intervention of international coalitions, the conflict deepened and fostered the emergence of anti-Assad rebel groups.

The warring sides involved in the conflict are numerous. A US-led coalition backs some of the militia groups that want to overthrow Assad, including SDF and Free Syrian Army.

On the other side, Russia, Iran and Hezbollah back Assad forces.

Isis terror group fights both pro and anti-Assad forces and aims to establish an Islamic caliphate throughout the occupied territories.

The conflict has resulted in the death of hundreds of thousands of people and the displacement of millions.