Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced that the online retail giant's biggest wind farm to date is now operational. Dubbed its largest renewable energy project, Amazon Wind Farm Texas includes over 100 turbines and will generate 100,000 MWh of wind energy annually to power nearly 90,000 homes.

Bezos posted a video on Twitter Thursday (19 October) morning that showed him christening the wind farm located in Snyder County, Texas, by smashing a bottle of champagne on top of one of the wind turbines.

Each turbine stands over 300 feet tall with a rotor diameter more than double the wingspan of a Boeing 787.

The wind farm is built, owned and operated by Lincoln Clean Energy, which develops wind and solar projects across the country. Amazon has entered into a long-term agreement with the company to purchase 90% of the wind farm's output.

Amazon is currently operating 18 wind and solar projects across the US and plans to build 35 more. These projects are estimated to collectively generate enough clean energy to power 300,000 homes every year.

"Investing in renewable energy is a win-win-win-win – it's right for our customers, our communities, our business, and our planet," Kara Hurst, Amazon's Worldwide Director of Sustainability, said in a statement. "These are important steps toward reaching our long-term goal to power our global infrastructure using 100% renewable energy."

The video of Bezos smashing the bottle of champagne atop the turbine has since gone viral.