Whenever we hear the word 'tank', the only thing that comes to our mind is usually a deadly military-grade vehicle capable of annihilating anything on its path. The description is pretty much apt. However, for Howe & Howe technologies, tanks could also be off-roading vehicles rather than just armoured military machines.

On Monday, 15 January, the leading US-based tank fabricator shared a video showcasing its latest creation, the Ripsaw EV3-F1, a vehicle that spectacularly combines the power of a tank with the speed of a modern SUV to tear through rough terrain – be it mud, sand or snow.

Touted as "the most obnoxious vehicle ever made", this new version of Ripsaw literally dominates the terrain like a boss. It features more than 112 inches of typical military grade tracks and can jump, drift and even nail wheelies like a typical lightweight sports bike.

As seen in the video, the single-seater 'sports' tank is a dream come true for off-roading enthusiasts. It packs a 727 cubic-inch Hellcat Hemi engine under the hood, which delivers 1,500 horsepower – enough to transverse the steepest slopes on Earth. As for speed, the vehicle can race up to an impressive 120kmph.

Over the last five years, Howe & Howe has developed various iterations of high-performance luxury Ripsaw tanks like this one. The first-ever Ripsaw from the company was developed as a lightweight and fast vehicle for the military.

"From 16 inches of suspension travel to luxurious interiors and up to 1,500 horsepower, the Ripsaw platform is in a league of its own when it comes to capability, speed, sheer adrenaline and luxury," the company noted on its website.

The price of this insanely awesome sports tank is unclear. However, the website noted that these vehicles could cost over half a million dollars, depending on the required features, and could be fabricated within six months.