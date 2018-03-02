Theresa May reiterated her vision for Brexit during a wide-ranging speech at Mansion House this afternoon, which touched on proposals for the Irish border, ECJ rules and a future customs arrangement with the European Union.

The embattled Prime Minister has promised the best trade deal "anywhere in the world" as she attempts to clear up public confusion on her government's negotiating position.

She acknowledged that access to the single market would be "less than it is now," but added that the "jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the UK must end".

Her speech conceded that leaving the single market would have a major effect on the country, and proclaimed "life is going to be different."

A tweet by YouGov illustrates how off-key her messages on Brexit has been as of late, something the Prime Minister hoped to reverse.

The Irish border can be seen as the acid test for Brexit - but detailed policy has been scant. Ms. May says she favours a technological solution to avoid a hard border.

She also outlined five "tests" which any deal would have to pass.

It appears her words have partially satisfied negotiators in in Brussels who are at least clear the UK government will exit the customs union in 2019.

But there were some who pointed out there were quite a few contradictions in the Road to Brexit speech.

Many were unimpressed by the address and said failed to outline a better and brighter future for the UK.

While Labour also had a pop at the Prime Minister in its Twiter response.

Though there were some who broadly welcomed some clearer proposals.

If it feels like we've heard this all before then you are not alone....

Well, at least here was time for some jokes.