As CES 2017 kicks off, many companies are expected to unveil some unique innovations at the event. Among them is Sony that has plans to showcase exciting products.

According to GSM Arena, Sony will be introducing the Sony Xperia G3121 and 3112 at the event. The 5.2-inch and 5.5-inch rumoured devices are expected to be equipped with Snapdragon 820.

The company is also rumoured to unveil some UHD televisions to rival the likes of LG and Samsung. The PlayStation division is likely to draw attention although no major launch is expected.

There has been talk of Sony coming up with a smartwatch in 2017, but there have been no substantial sources to support the claim.

Where and when to watch

Date: Wednesday, 4 January, 2017

Time: 5:00 pm PST/ 8:00 pm ET/ 1:00 am GMT (5 Jan) / 2:00 am CET (5 Jan)

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center Sony Booth 17300

Where to watch live: Event will be webcast on http://www.ustream.tv/sony

IBTimes UK will be at CES 2017 bringing you innovations, launches, comments and more from the event.