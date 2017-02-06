The Royal Diaries, one recently discovered, is a series of children's books which tell world history through the eyes of a female child royal - these included Anastasia of Russia and Sondok of Korea. Here at IBTimes UK we stick to the Brits, and away from the fictionalising, with our royal diaries.

What are they doing, when and where. As ever, check back for updates.

Monday 6 February Up in Scotland's second city, The Princess Royal, starts the week with an opening - Association of Chartered Certified Accountants Global Operations Centre in Glasgow, to be exact. The Duchess of Gloucester will be enjoying what we can only be sure are temperate times in Ottawa. She will be visiting a Mobile Dental Clinic in Cartier Square Drill Hall and the Canadian War Museum. In some kind of dental-themed day, she will also receive Colonel Dwayne Lemon as he is appointed Regimental Head and Chief Dental Officer. She will then be attending a briefing as Colonel-in-Chief before a reception and lunch at the Officers' Mess. Will and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are hanging out with the kids during Place2Be's Big Assembly at London's Mitchell Brook Primary School. If the couple are fans of annual comedy quiz shows, they might recognise some of the kids as the ones who re-enact news moments in the Big Fat Quiz of the Year. Possibly with less minor child stars, they will also be attending the Guild of Health Writers Conference at Chandos House in London. Back in Buckingham Palace, the Prince of Wales hosts a gala for the More Music Campaign.

Tuesday 7 February Ever the equine enthusiast, the Princess Royal is attending the National Saddle and Bridle Competition in London. The Countess of Wessex will chair a meeting of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Women's Network Forum at Buckingham Palace. Her hubby, the Earl of Wessex will attend a breakfast meeting at Saranac Partners as Trustee of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

The Duke of Kent is then all over the place, well, Middlesex and Surrey. He will be visiting Cara Technology in Leatherhead to present The Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2016; he is also visiting Sesame Access in Byfleet. Over in Middlesex, he is opening Ashford Campus of Brooklands College in, you guessed it, Ashford.

Wednesday 8 February The Princess Royal will attend a conference entitled; The State of Our Equine Nation, in Buckinghamshire. She is also in Oxfordshire to visit Diamond Light Source Limited.

But in Hull, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales will be visiting the newly refurbished Ferens Art Gallery - as Hull celebrates its status as the UK City of Culture. They are not spending all day together though, the Prince is off to attend a Royal Shakespeare Company outreach programme and visit the Holy Trinity Church while the Duchess visits Emmaus Hull and East Riding as well as celebrating First Story's partnership with the city of Hull. The Duke of Gloucester, as the Royal Patron for Lilognwe Wildlife Trust is attending a presentation entitled; Mission Possible Malawi: A Collaborative Approach to Combatting Wildlife Crime.

Thursday 9 February Away from horses, back to patronage duties, the Princess Royal attends a Committee of Wardens Meeting, General Court Meeting and Luncheon at Fishmongers' Hall as second warden of the Fishmongers' Company. She is then got a visit to the Birth Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital as patron of the Royal College of Midwives. The Duke of Kent attends the Rulers' Lunch at Freemasons' Hall as Grand Master of the United Grand Lodge of England.

Friday 10 February The Princess Royal, as patron of Transaid, attends the Goodyear Dunlop Annual Conference in Edinburgh.