The socialite daughter of former Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke was arrested on Wednesday night (3 January) after she allegedly spewed anti-Semitic slurs and battered a man bloody with her $300 (£244) glass purse.

According to reports, the incident took place on New Year's Eve outside a Manhattan restaurant, when a confrontation between Jacqueline Kent Cooke – the NFL heiress – and a man called Matthew Haberkorn turned violent.

Haberkorn, who is a 52-year-old lawyer from the San Francisco Bay Area, allegedly went over to confront Cooke about the anti-Semitic remarks she made against him and his family.

However, the conversations soon turned bloody after the 29-year-old socialite struck the lawyer with her Lulu Guinness Chloe Mirrored Perspex Box Clutch – that was made of mirrored glass, as per Daily News.

The incident was filmed by Haberkorn's daughter on her cell phone from around the block and showed Cooke stumbling on the floor with her boyfriend trying to intervene. As it turns out, it all began in the swanky Upper East Side eatery, Caravaggio's coat check area.

"Hurry up, Jew!" Cooke allegedly snapped, after getting annoyed of waiting behind them in the line; to which Haberkorn's wife Linda Thomas shot back: "What did you say?"

"Hurry up, Jew. I got places to be," came the reply from Cooke, per reports. At this point the lawyer's wife snapped, saying, "You know what? I take total offence at that. You're small-minded."

Things only aggravated beyond this point, as Thomas and Haberkorn claim, Cooke's boyfriend next chimed in to say "Happy bat mitzvah, girls," offending the family further.

As the exchange carried on outside the restaurant, Haberkorn went on to talk to Cooke about the offensive slurs on the sidewalk. "I walked up to her and asked her why she said that," he said adding, "She took her purse, which was a mirrored glass purse, and smashed me with it."

"She just f*****g hit me!" Haberkorn is heard saying in the video clip shot by one of his four daughters. "You called me a f*****g bitch, you called me a c***," Cooke shot back, to which the man again responded: "You called me a f*****g Jew."

Although the millionaire socialite denied the incident to a Daily News reporter, she was later charged with assault.