A Canadian woman has been found guilty of disposing of the remains of six infants in a storage locker. A judge determined that Winnipeg woman Andrea Giesbrecht had secretly delivered six babies, at or near full term, before storing their remains in a in a large U-Haul storage locker in the city.

Giesbrecht was convicted of six counts of concealing the body of a child on Monday (6 February), with each charge carrying a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison.

During the trial it emerged that the remains of the infants were found in the facility in October 2014 by unsuspecting employees who were clearing out her locker after she defaulted on payment. They immediately contacted authorities, who found the remains in varying states of decomposition.

Manitoba Provincial court Judge Murray Thompson said that the infants were likely to have been born alive but, due to the decomposition, it was impossible to determine how they died.

"All of her actions lead to one conclusion: that Giesbrecht was aware that these children were likely to have been born alive and she wished to conceal the fact of their birth,'' Thompson said in his decision, according to the Huffington Post.

"The evidence leaves no doubt that she concealed her pregnancies and the resulting delivery of each of the six children.''

During the months-long trial it emerged that Giesbrecht did not see a doctor during any of the six pregnancies. Children's toys, clothing and blankets were also found inside the locker.

It was also stated during the trial that when police visited her address, they retrieved a sanitary napkin from her bedroom, which, once tested, revealed she was the mother of the six children – five boys and a girl.

The court heard how one baby had been put in a bucket under concrete and another was covered in a white powder that had dried out the remains.

Giesbrecht, who had two children in hospital and 10 legal abortions, will be sentenced in due course.