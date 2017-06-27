A woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Sand Springs Walmart on Monday (26 June), three days after surveillance video showed her entering the store. The woman was identified as 29-year-old Katherine Caraway of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Caraway was caught on surveillance footage entering the Walmart around 6pm local time on Friday (23 June), the Associated Press reported. There she entered the store's family bathroom, a private and lockable restroom, Sand Springs Police Captain Todd Enzbrenner said.

Investigators told KJRH that an employee attempted to get into the family bathroom that day but found it locked.

Thinking the bathroom was not working, the employee left an out-of-order sign on the door. Days later, employees checked the bathroom cubicle again and found Caraway's body.

Sand Springs Police said Caraway's death does not appear to be suspicious, noting that she may have died from a health condition. According to Tulsa World, police found several medications in her purse.

"There was nothing suspicious that indicated her cause of death at the scene," Enzbrenner said. "So the medical examiner will have to determine it."

Authorities do not know why Caraway, who was originally from Texas, was in Sand Springs, Fox23 reported. Enzbrenner said her family travelled from Texas to identify her body.

In a statement, Walmart said: "We are saddened by this. We don't know all the facts right now, but we are working closely with local law enforcement to provide what information we have that might be useful. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we must refer you to them for additional information."