On Sunday night (12 June) Microsoft finally lifted the lid on Xbox One X, which it is justifiably calling the world's most powerful video game console. Previously called Project Scorpio, the hardware is set to launch on 7 November.

Microsoft has high hopes for the device, which is the second 4K-supporting console to enter the video game market following Sony's PS4 Pro last year. Xbox One X is the more powerful device by quite a margin, but most people see the two consoles as direct competitors.

Most people, but not Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Spencer was asked whether he is worried about the Xbox One X costing $100 (£78) more than the PS4 Pro. Apparently he is not.

"I look at Pro as more of a competitor to S than I do to Xbox One X," he explained. "This is a true 4K console. If you just look at the specs of what this box is, it's in a different league than any other console that's out there.

"When I think about techniques to somehow manufacture a 4K screen like what some other consoles try to do, this is different than that. This is 40% more GPU. The amount of RAM we have in this, the speed of the RAM, the speed of the hard drive.

"There's not a tonne of work developers are having to do to get to 4K, and then they can spend the extra headroom they have and time to perfect the game they want to build. That's why we're able to say over 30 games will have 4K updates for Xbox One X when we launch it. That's going to be fantastic. Third-party support's been great."

Spencer also revealed that the Xbox team expects One S to outsell One X in 2018. This isn't surprising given the $200-$250 price difference between the two, but it is interesting that Spencer is openly admitting and discussing it.

"That's why S launched last year, the way it looks, that is the console that will drive most of the volume for us in pure unit sales," he explained. "Competitors see the same thing. They're for a large set of the customers.

"It's why having 42 games on our stage was critical, and a broad set of games, from Super Lucky's Tale to Minecraft to Anthem to Metro. We showed 42 games, 22 with console exclusivity that's going to play across the whole Xbox One line."

Xbox One X will launch on 7 November 2017 alongside Xbox exclusive action game Crackdown 3.

For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK.