US President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Friday (22 September) to once again criticise his former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton saying he believes the media was "totally biased" towards her during the 2016 election race. He also dismissed the investigation into Kremlin-linked groups buying thousands of politically divisive Facebook ads to help sway the vote as apart of a "Russia hoax".

"The Russia hoax continues, now it's ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest media coverage in favour of Crooked Hillary?" Trump tweeted. "The greatest influence over our election was the fake news media 'screaming' for Crooked Hillary Clinton. Next, she was a bad candidate!"

Trump's remarks come after Facebook agreed to hand over 3,000 ads purchased by Russia-linked groups during the 2016 election to Congress after weeks of intense scrutiny over its ad practices. The social media giant has since vowed to tighten its policies and controls over its ad tools and protect "election integrity".

Trump has repeatedly spoken about his electoral college victory over his Democratic rival in the presidential election last year. Clinton won the popular vote by nearly three million votes.

Trump recently drew fierce criticism for retweeting a bizarre GIF that showed him taking a swing at a golf ball that hits Clinton in the back.

In response to his latest tweets on Clinton, Twitter furiously slammed Trump reminding him that "election is over" and urging him to "get over it".

"You're obsessed with her, you f**king freak," one Twitter user wrote while another mocked: "Still not over her, huh?"

One person joked: "I want a boyfriend who thinks about me as often as Donald Trump thinks about Hillary Clinton."

Many people also questioned the timing of Trump's renewed criticism of Clinton in light of escalating tensions with North Korea. Some accused him of deflecting attention from the ongoing Russia probe.

One person wrote: "Stop tweeting and start behaving like a president should. The threat of nuclear annihilation is clear and you're still b**ching about Hillary?"

Ben Rhodes, a former foreign policy adviser to president Barack Obama, tweeted: "God save us if Kim Jong-un makes a comment about Hillary's popular vote victory."