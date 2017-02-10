At least 12 people were killed in massive landslides in Bali, Indonesia, which occurred in three villages on Thursday (9 February). The national disaster agency said that the landslides were caused following torrential rains and numerous houses were destroyed in Kintamani district, on the slopes of Mount Batur volcano.

According to reports, a one-year-old infant, his seven-year-old sister and their mother were killed in Songan village along with two others from another family, while four others died in Awan and another person in Sukawana village.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said that several villagers were also injured in the landslide, including two people from Songan village, who were sent to a local hospital for treatment. Two others suffered minor injuries and five homes were buried, the agency added.

"All victims have been evacuated and the injured have been taken to hospital," Indra Kalak, an official in Bali said.

Spokesman for the National Disaster Agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said in a statement that heavy rains are expected in Bali, which could lead to floods and landslides as more than 145mm of rain was witnessed on Thursday. Similar weather would continue in Saturday and Sunday as well, the agency said.

According to BBC, landslides are common in Indonesia during the monsoon, but are comparatively less in Bali.

Environmentalists claimed that deforestation and poor urban planning are responsible for the landslides and noted that Indonesia has one of the fastest rates of deforestation in the world.