A boy accused of killing a Polish national on an estate in Essex has appeared in court. The 15 year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of the manslaughter of Arkadiusz Jozwik, 40, also known as Arek, who died after being attacked outside a takeaway in an area of Harlow known as The Stow, on 27 August 2015.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, and was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he died of his injuries on 29 August.

The 15 year old confirmed his name, address and date of birth during his brief appearance at Chelmsford youth court.

No plea was entered and he was bailed and scheduled to appear next at Chelmsford Crown Court on 9 January.

The killing of Jozwick, which occurred two months after the EU Referendum vote, was originally thought to have been a hate crime, but police said they were no longer treating the incident as such.

Five other teenagers, who were also arrested during the investigation, were later released without charge.