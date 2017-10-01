A 15-year-old boy, who was earlier critically injured after his neck was reportedly crushed under a 98kg bar while working out at a gym in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, died on Saturday (30 September).

Ben Shaw's neck was crushed under the bar for at least half an hour at the Pine Rivers PCYC gym, with the incident taking place on Tuesday (26 September).

The teenager received first aid before being taken to Lady Cilento Children's hospital, where he was placed on life support. However, he eventually succumbed to his injuries, his rugby league club said on Facebook, according to The Guardian.

Sharon Hickey, president of the Pine Central Holy Spirit Hornets rugby league club, passed on the club's condolences to Shaw's family.

"On behalf of Pine Central Holy Spirit Rlfc, I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the Shaw family," Hickey wrote.

"Yesterday afternoon, they lost their beautiful Ben [who] has been able to leave a legacy by donating his tissue and organs to enable recipients have their lives saved and changed forever as a result," she said in the post.

"As a club, we will be assisting to see the world through Ben's eyes and ensure his legacy lives on in support of his parents and family."

Last week, the head of PCYC Queensland, Phil Schultz, had said that his organisation was "deeply saddened" by the incident. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this teenager during this difficult time," he added.

An investigation has been launched by Worksafe Queensland and the Pine Rivers PCYC has been closed until further notice.