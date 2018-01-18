After losing his mother just two days after Christmas, a 17-year-old teenager has launched a desperate plea seeking jobs, so that he can afford to remain in his family home. Kyle Laird, who was working as a seasonal worker shortly before his mum's death, faces not only an uncertain future but also potential homelessness.

The Glasgow-based teen's mother, Tracy, had been suffering from lung cancer for over four years and even had a tracheostomy 18 months ago. But despite her battle, the mother-of-one died in December last year after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

Tracy was being taken to hospital after her breathing tube fell out of her neck when she died.

Since the tragic loss, Kyle's grandmother has been financially helping the teen, who is now hoping to find a full-time job so that he can pay for the amenities, including the rent of the home he grew up in.

"I'm keen to learn and am very enthusiastic. Although I'm coping at the moment, I need to plan for the longer term," he was quoted as saying by Mirror Online. "I've had a lot of great support and dread to think where I'd be without it... All my mates came to my mum's funeral and they've clubbed together and paid the remainder of my summer holiday. They're great guys."

However, in the long-term, Kyle is interested in plumbing or joining an apprenticeship. Meanwhile, to aid Kyle through the process, his uncle Pete revealed that he has set up a JustGiving page to help him with things like driving lessons.

"It's all coming to the fore now that Kyle's got a lot of responsibility with rent, food, electricity, Wi-Fi and everything else," Pete said.

"As of April, his rent will be £445 a month. We don't know how much of that will be covered by benefits but he certainly needs a job to help him along the way," he explained, adding, "Some of the money from the JustGiving page will go towards driving lessons as that will give him something to focus on and make him more attractive for any employer."