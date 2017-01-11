At least 20 people remained trapped for around two hours on Wednesday, 11 January, on a 32- metre high rollercoaster at a theme park on Australia's Gold Coast. The latest incident comes only months after four people died in the neighbouring Dreamworld theme park.

Those trapped on the Arkham Asylum Coaster ride at the Warner Bros. Movie World park were seated in chairs perched from the ride. According to reports, most of the victims were rescued easily, but four of them were saved by emergency personnel using a ladder platform. Some of the patrons were marooned on the ride for as long as 90 minutes.

No casualties or major accident has been reported, a spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said.

Paul Young, senior operations supervisor at the Queensland Ambulance Service, said: "They all looked a little bit flushed, a little bit hot as you would imagine, being in the sun. But they're all fine.

"No one actually required intervention or transport to any hospital," he said, according to The Guardian.

The latest incident at the Gold Coast's park – which is owned by Australia's Village Roadshow Ltd – comes four months after the major tragedy at the neighbouring Dreamworld theme park owned by Ardent Leisure Group. The October 2016 incident, one of the world's deadliest theme park accidents, claimed the lives of four people when the Thunder River Rapids ride suddenly flipped.

Cindy Low (42), Kate Goodchild (32), her brother Luke Dorsett (35) and his partner Roozbeh Araghi (38) lost their lives in the incident while two children managed to escape.

After extensive safety surveillance of all the rides, Dreamworld was reopened on 10 December. As part of a safety audit of all local theme parks, Worksafe Queensland had cleared Movie World rides in November, 2016, reports the Guardian.

Village Roadshow – who had said in November that it was experiencing "inconsistent trading" at its Gold Coast theme parks in Queensland in the wake of the Dreamworld accident – shares were trading 2.5 percent lower on Wednesday, while the overall market was trading 0.4 percent higher, Reuters reported.