Around 20 people stood by and watched as a gang launched a ferocious attack on a teenage asylum seeker, who was standing at a bus stop with two friends in south London, eyewitnesses have reported.

The 17-year-old Kurdish Iranian victim is in a critical condition following the assault in Shrublands Avenue, Croydon on Friday night (31 March) at 11.40pm.

According to reports the attackers approached the victim and asked where he came from. After chasing him down the street around 10 people kicked and punched the victim, while a further 20 reportedly stood and watched the assault take place.

A local resident who witnessed the attack told BBC News: "There was a massive group coming up from The Goat pub. You couldn't see who was hitting who. There was one person, the one who ended up in hospital, he was getting absolutely beaten up.

"There was a group of roughly 10 people kicking and punching him and the rest, another 10 or 20, were all just around watching.

The source explained that bystanders were unable to intervene until the group dispersed.

"People that were there, witnesses, because they couldn't do anything against a group of 30 people, they had to wait until they moved off and that's when they managed to help him. That's eventually when the ambulance and police (arrived), and that was it."

The teenager reportedly suffered a fractured skull and a blood clot on his brain. He is receiving treatment at a south London hospital where he remains in a "serious but stable" condition. His friends suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage in the community, prompting local leaders to condemn the attack on a refugee.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Hate crime has no place in London, Britain or anywhere else.

"Our communities will not be divided by those who seek to sow hate. And we will always take a zero tolerance approach to hate crimes of any type. Anyone who witnesses a hate crime should report it to the police immediately."

Director of advocacy from The Refugee Council Dr Lisa Doyle, said: "We hope the perpetrators of this appalling attack are swiftly brought to justice and we wish the victim a full and speedy recovery."

Croydon Central MP Gavin Barwell described the attackers as "scum" and said he hoped that the perpetrators would feel the full force of the law. "I think this is a cowardly and despicable attack," he said. "It appears that this young boy that sought sanctuary in this country has been set upon by a whole group of people. And I hope that we will find the people responsible and that they will face the full force of our criminal justice system."

Director of advocacy, Dr Lisa Doyle, of The Refugee Council said: "We hope the perpetrators of this appalling attack are swiftly brought to justice and we wish the victim a full and speedy recovery."

Ch Supt Jeff Boothe said: "A number of bystanders and eyewitnesses tried to intervene and say to the attackers that 'enough is enough'. Hate crime is something which we understand can be very, very divisive. Croydon is culturally diverse and we need to continue to celebrate that.

"We are appealing to all decent people from whatever background they come from to help us identify the individuals that are involved in this isolated attack."

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime. Six people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Any witnesses are urged to call police on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.