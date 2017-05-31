The 2017 ICC Champions trophy gets underway from Thursday (1 June) with hosts and pre-tournament favourites England taking on Bangladesh in the opening encounter.

The top eight teams as of September 2015 will take part in the 2017 edition, with Bangladesh the new entrants in this edition after they took their spot at the expense of West Indies. India come into the tournament as the defending champion after winning the previous edition in 2013. They have their first game against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (4 June).

The quadrennial tournament is approaching the 20th year since its inception in 1998 and despite playing second fiddle to the ICC World Cup event, it is a hard tournament to win owing to the level of competition with only the top eight ranked teams qualifying to play.

The 2017 event will be broadcast all across the world on multiple platforms - TV, online and mobile. IBTimes UK has compiled a list of broadcasters from across the globe. Apart from the TV stations, the Hotstar app will broadcast all the matches live online and on mobile.

ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2017 BROADCASTING TV CHANNELS